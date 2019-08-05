Taseko Mines (TKO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Taseko Mines to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$70.27 million for the quarter.

Shares of TKO stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 494,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,260. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.09. The firm has a market cap of $130.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.30 to C$0.85 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taseko Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.22.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

