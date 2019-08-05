Taseko Mines (TKO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Taseko Mines to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.
Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$70.27 million for the quarter.
Shares of TKO stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 494,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,260. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.09. The firm has a market cap of $130.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.66.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.
