Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.93

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

TGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tallgrass Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.25.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $197.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.40 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 29.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 170.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Infrastructure Asso Blackstone bought 223,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,468.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,220,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,246,000 after buying an additional 165,139 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,471,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,991,000 after purchasing an additional 120,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,215,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 58.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 408,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,071,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,927,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

