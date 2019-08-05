Tabcorp (ASX:TAH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $4.31. Tabcorp shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 2,410,265 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85.

Tabcorp Company Profile (ASX:TAH)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, Gaming Services, and Sun Bets. The Wagering and Media segment is involved in the provision of totalizator and fixed odds betting products on racing, sporting, and other events; and operating a network of TAB and UBET agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations.

