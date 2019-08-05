T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 606.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 121.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 353.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $374,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,155.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $4,221,500.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 414,144 shares in the company, valued at $47,382,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,791 shares of company stock worth $6,829,702 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $108.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.73.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

