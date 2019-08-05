Swarm City Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, Swarm City has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Swarm City token can now be bought for $0.0828 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $706,627.00 and approximately $2,275.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

