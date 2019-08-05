Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.60.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ STRO traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,058. The company has a market capitalization of $241.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 million. Analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 437,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 137,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.