Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Surgery Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price objective on Surgery Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.60.

SGRY stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.49. 3,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.27.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.41 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam T. Feinstein sold 7,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $78,256.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $88,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 351.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth $179,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

