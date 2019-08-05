Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

“We calculate that organic sales growth was nearly 10% after factoring out a four percentage-point headwind from the adoption of ASC 606 accounting standards at the beginning of 2019. The May 2018 acquisition of CID Resources contributed six percentage points to growth. Factoring out CID and ASC 606, Uniforms segment sales (66% of total) increased 4.5% YOY. The Promotional Products segment (26% of sales) grew 25% YOY and was the main contributor to sales upside relative to our estimate. of total) continued to grow at a double-digit rate with a 12% sales increase YOY.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

SGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

SGC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.64. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,975. The firm has a market cap of $239.82 million and a PE ratio of 13.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In related news, Director Robin Hensley sold 1,907 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 455,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 63,218 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 144,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.