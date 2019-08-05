Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Gap Up to $0.63

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.63. Sunworks shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 1,631,798 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUNW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Sunworks alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $16.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 61.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sunworks Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.