Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Gap Up to $0.63

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.63. Sunworks shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 1,631,798 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUNW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $16.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57.
Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)
Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.
