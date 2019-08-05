SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Vertical Group started coverage on SunPower in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered SunPower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.84 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded SunPower from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 target price on SunPower and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.84.

SPWR traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.75. 127,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,782. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.33.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 83.67% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 32,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $257,339.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 8,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $65,906.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,034 shares of company stock worth $588,421 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 55,714.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in SunPower by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in SunPower by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SunPower by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

