Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Sunesis Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNSS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.76. 2,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,055. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76.

SNSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

In other Sunesis Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Aisling Capital Iv, Lp acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

