Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays cut Sun Life Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE SLF traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.02. 9,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,277. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.89. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.401 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1,058.6% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

