SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.17.

SMMT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,746. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.11. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

