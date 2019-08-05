Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 65,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,936,000 after buying an additional 55,348 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,055,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,707,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,934,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.31. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $121.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,335 shares of company stock worth $23,314,975 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

