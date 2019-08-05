Strs Ohio Sells 5,843 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $88,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 92.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 44.4% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IR stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $85.15 and a twelve month high of $128.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $18,341,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,529,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $482,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.46 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

