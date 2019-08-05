Strs Ohio Sells 533 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 378,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of American Tower worth $77,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.3% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 54.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.9% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.38.

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.03. 72,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,184. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.27. The company has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $140.40 and a 12-month high of $218.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

In other American Tower news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $11,568,013.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,440,379.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,755,123.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,846 shares of company stock valued at $36,141,479. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

