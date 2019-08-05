Strs Ohio Sells 4,425 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,473 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.8% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Adobe were worth $177,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.70.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,777,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,627 shares of company stock worth $8,638,724 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $12.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $281.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,806. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $313.11. The stock has a market cap of $142.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

