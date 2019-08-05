Strs Ohio Purchases 10,000 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,661 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $63,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 10,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Philip C. Cox sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.80, for a total transaction of $80,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip C. Cox sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total transaction of $44,807.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,678.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $224.59 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $280.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $8.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.70. 26,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,375. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.63. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $177.70 and a 1-year high of $332.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $863.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.38 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

