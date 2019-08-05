Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,959 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,898 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Costco Wholesale worth $119,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 484.6% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST traded down $8.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,776. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.31. The stock has a market cap of $119.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total transaction of $710,389.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $252.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.73.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

