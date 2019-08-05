Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,953 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 91,902 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.35% of Palo Alto Networks worth $67,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.03.

Shares of PANW traded down $8.70 on Monday, reaching $212.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -387.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.55. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $160.08 and a 12-month high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $726.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.11, for a total transaction of $1,053,495.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 295,449 shares in the company, valued at $69,167,565.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.80, for a total transaction of $2,721,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 926,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,212,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,592 shares of company stock worth $40,121,335. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

