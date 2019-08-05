Strs Ohio Buys 4,761 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Broadcom worth $100,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 773.5% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 136,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,076,000 after acquiring an additional 87,288 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,113,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $12.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.06. The stock had a trading volume of 129,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,736. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $202.77 and a 12-month high of $323.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.68.

In related news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $5,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

