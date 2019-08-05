Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,266,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,452 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.24% of First Data worth $61,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Data in the second quarter worth $170,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in First Data by 7.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in First Data by 2.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in First Data by 65.7% in the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 98,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 39,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in First Data by 102.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Data alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Data from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Data and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Data has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

In other news, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,044,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 111,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $2,978,108.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 434,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,715.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

FDC stock remained flat at $$31.69 during mid-day trading on Monday. 49,014,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,698,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. First Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Data had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First Data Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.