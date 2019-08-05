Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 19,660 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,660 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.31. The stock had a trading volume of 342,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,566. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $164.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.