Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.53 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.4% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $324.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.43.

LMT stock traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $357.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,834. The company has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $362.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $373.37.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at $17,177,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

