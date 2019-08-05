Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,307 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 109,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,747,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.81. 109,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,754. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $57.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

