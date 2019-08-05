Stifel Nicolaus Raises CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $72.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CyrusOne to $68.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised CyrusOne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of CONE stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.43. 12,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,092. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.83.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,190,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,665,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,697,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,297,000 after purchasing an additional 297,154 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,159,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,912,000 after purchasing an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,766,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,053,000 after purchasing an additional 227,796 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

