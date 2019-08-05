Stifel Nicolaus Increases Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $115.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EA. Barclays set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ EA traded down $4.41 on Thursday, reaching $88.48. 1,268,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,611. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $134.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,285 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $396,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.18, for a total transaction of $494,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,073,907.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,079 shares of company stock worth $9,954,960 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.2% during the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 119,400 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $2,025,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,491 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $22,833,000 after acquiring an additional 60,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 45.7% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 106,365 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 33,360 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.