STEUBEN TR CO H/SH (OTCMKTS:SBHO) Trading Up 0.6%

STEUBEN TR CO H/SH (OTCMKTS:SBHO) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.25 and last traded at $41.25, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69.

About STEUBEN TR CO H/SH (OTCMKTS:SBHO)

Steuben Trust Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Steuben Trust Company which offers financial and banking services to individuals and businesses primarily in Steuben, Allegany, Livingston, Monroe and Wyoming counties in New York State. Steuben Trust Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Hornell, New York.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for STEUBEN TR CO H/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEUBEN TR CO H/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.