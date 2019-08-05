Steris (NYSE:STE) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Steris (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.38-5.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.40. Steris also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.38-5.53 EPS.

STE traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.61. 360,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $154.09.

Get Steris alerts:

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.12 million. Steris had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steris will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Steris presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.20.

In other news, insider Kathleen Bardwell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $1,029,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Tokich sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.70, for a total transaction of $3,161,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 244,145 shares of company stock worth $33,121,338. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.