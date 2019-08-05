State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 16,455 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,455 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Samson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Samson Capital Management LLC now owns 127,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 506,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,058,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $1.63 on Monday, hitting $35.52. 20,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,469. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 1,820.00%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Robert B. Evans bought 51,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,024,919.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,366.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

