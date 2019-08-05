State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.65 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,677,000 after acquiring an additional 202,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,810,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,667,000 after acquiring an additional 188,148 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL traded down $1.82 on Monday, hitting $88.49. The stock had a trading volume of 31,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.19. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $97.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $6,141,557.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $11,620,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,316 shares in the company, valued at $27,118,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cross Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

