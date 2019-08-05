State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in FLIR Systems by 340.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

FLIR stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,987. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.17. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other FLIR Systems news, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $1,120,412.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $526,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,740.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

