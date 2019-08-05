State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,676 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $63,723,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 947,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,125,000 after purchasing an additional 538,170 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 828,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 734,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 219,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 682,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 90,448 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.30. 26,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.68. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $69.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 55.65%. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $60,481.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,070,354.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,553,240.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,254 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

