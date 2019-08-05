State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,529 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $4,377,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 39.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $124,627,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $127,000.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ELAN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.30. 5,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,888,815. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.37.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $731.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,022.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ELAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

There is no company description available for Elanco Animal Health Inc

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.