State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 9,038 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 584,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after purchasing an additional 177,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,780,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 115,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, insider John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 13,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $419,574.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.96. 18,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,799. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $116.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

