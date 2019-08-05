State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,719 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $644,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 611,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $170,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $2,491,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,713,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,662,093.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 362,189 shares of company stock valued at $63,001,372. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPAM traded down $6.59 on Monday, reaching $181.24. 7,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.89. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $104.77 and a 52-week high of $201.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

