Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Invests $658,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,763 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in Intel by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

Intel stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,202,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,575,874. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,765. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

