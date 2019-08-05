Starbase (STAR) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $348,323.00 and approximately $2,033.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Starbase has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Starbase token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.81 or 0.05080374 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040236 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000172 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001174 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

