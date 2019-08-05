ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $257,000 in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 10,590.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,334 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 710,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 217,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 205,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB traded down $2.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,419. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $89.01 and a twelve month high of $122.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.83.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.