ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $951,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James L. Dinkins sold 45,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $2,443,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,065,079.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,118,194.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,099.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,175 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,452. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.13. 5,976,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,321,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $54.82.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

