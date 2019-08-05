Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 536,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 342.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 781,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 127,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,911. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $45,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.