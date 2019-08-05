Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Sells 1,345 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,117 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 805,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,915,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,053 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 279,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 363,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 63,925 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 103,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.48.

CVS traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.62. 329,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,517,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $82.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.