Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Water Oak Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 172,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 317,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 33,146 shares during the period. Finally, Fis Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $900,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.91. 99,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,661. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $34.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.