Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 67,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 235,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,865,000 after acquiring an additional 168,912 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.61. 123,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,827. The company has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $210.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.41.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

