Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 484,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,517,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.41. 42,028 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

