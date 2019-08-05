Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sprouts Farmers have slid and underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s earnings beat streak broke with second-quarter 2019 results. The bottom line fell short of consensus mark, after surpassing the same in the preceding three quarters. The top line also came below the estimate. While net sales continued to rise year over year, earnings slid for the second quarter in row. Consequently, the company lowered 2019 view. Nevertheless, the company is taking prudent steps to expand its customer base. The launch of Sprouts.com website and mobile app are testimony to the same. Additionally, the company is trying all means to provide ready-to-eat, ready-to-heat, and ready-to-cook items to customers. However, expectation of gross margin pressure and deleverage in SG&A expenses for the full year raises concern.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.64.

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.85. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $29.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,674,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,150,000 after purchasing an additional 47,837 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,763,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,965,000 after purchasing an additional 130,215 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,364,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,936,000 after purchasing an additional 96,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $41,565,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

