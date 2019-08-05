Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $180.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $170.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Spotify from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Spotify from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Spotify from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.26.

SPOT traded down $5.53 on Thursday, hitting $147.94. The company had a trading volume of 249,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,513. Spotify has a 52-week low of $103.29 and a 52-week high of $196.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.53.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.20) EPS. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Spotify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Spotify by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Spotify by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

