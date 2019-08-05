Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) PT Raised to $172.00

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks to $172.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPOT. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOT traded down $3.47 on Monday, hitting $150.00. 1,543,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,884. Spotify has a 1-year low of $103.29 and a 1-year high of $196.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.02.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in Spotify in the second quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Spotify by 148.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spotify by 86.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spotify by 40.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

