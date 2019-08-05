Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.56.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ SPWH traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,484. The firm has a market cap of $175.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.20. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.48 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 63,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 279,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.