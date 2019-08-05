Spirent Communications’ (SPT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 166.67 ($2.18).

LON SPT opened at GBX 162.40 ($2.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $993.47 million and a P/E ratio of 18.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 159.14. Spirent Communications has a one year low of GBX 110.80 ($1.45) and a one year high of GBX 169.20 ($2.21).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 1.59 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

